The Bellevue Athletic Boosters are hosting an ATV/UTC Fun Run Saturday, Sept. 19 with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. at both Cole Park and the La Motte City Park. Side-by-sides and all other vehicles are welcome to join in. There will be five stops along the way, and riders must have at least four stamps to be entered into the final drawing.
Random raffles, 50/50 chances and cash prizes are all part of the fun. The ride ends at Cole Park in Bellevue at 5 p.m. sharp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.