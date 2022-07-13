The Bellevue Comet Athletic Booster Club is hosting its annual Blue Ball Golf fundraiser on Saturday, July 16 at the Bellevue Golf Course with tee times available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the Bellevue Golf course to make a tee time and reserve a cart.
The event will include food for purchase, flag prizes, raffles and fun.
Please contact the Bellevue Athletic Booster Club with any questions. bellevueboosterclub@bellevue.k12.ia.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.