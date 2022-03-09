The Bellevue Athletic Booster Club is sponsoring a ‘Believe in the Blue Dinner on Saturday, March 12 with serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Horizon Lanes in Bellevue. Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, salad, roll and drink will be catered by Jeronimo’s of Springbrook. Cost is $12 per person. Takeouts will be available. In addition to the meal, silent and live auctions will take place.