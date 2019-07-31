Bellevue’s Collins Aerospace (formerly known as Rockwell Collins), just last year celebrated 30 years as a major employer in Bellevue.
This year, several developments occurred which have resulted in the hiring of more workers, making Collins Aerospace the largest employer in Bellevue, as well as the second largest employer in Jackson County with 255 people on the payroll.
Just 18 months ago, the employee count totaled 190.
While the company, which manufactures and assembles aviation controls for Boeing and Airbus, started in 1988 with 80 employees, major changes at the local facility have been occurring at a fast pace.
In September 2017, United Technologies bought Rockwell Collins, combined its aerospace unit with Rockwell and renamed it Collins Aerospace. Most recently the company was merged with Raytheon Company, a major U.S. defense contractor and industrial corporation with core manufacturing concentrations in weapons and military and commercial electronics.
In Bellevue, aerospace-component manufacturing is the bread and butter of the local facility, and with growth in the aerospace industry, Collins Aerospace intends to hire an additional 30 employees as part of its continued growth.
“Our facility produces radio communication devices, secure routers, information management systems, and display processing computers found in commercial aircraft,” explained plant manager Heather Gotto. “We’re excited to have good jobs to offer and an industry right here in Bellevue where they live; something to provide a future for their families,” said plant manager Heather Gotto. “
The facility aims to add over two dozen assembly operator positions over the next few months.
As well as hiring and employing, Collins Aerospace has also been a strong supporter of the community, giving to various causes, institutions and events like the Bellevue Public Library Summer Reading Program, Bellevue Heritage Days Celebration; Bellevue Community Schools; Marquette Catholic Schools; Easton Valley Schools; Jackson County Extension; Operation New View; United Way; and the Jackson County Humane Society.
The company also recently participated in an eyeglass collection, conducted by the Bellevue Lions Lions Club and Bellevue’s Vision Health Care.
Collins Aerospace is currently hosting 10 college cooperative students for 8 month rotations, who received full pay with housing included
The Collins Aerospace facility in Bellevue started operations on June 6, 1988, when ten newly-hired employees eagerly started work in the former BX-100 building which had been sitting empty on the west end of Bellevue.
“The facility was the answer to many prayers and was a ray of hope for a local economy that was hit hard by the farm crisis and associated industries,” explained Margaret Wilhelm of Collins Aerospace, who helped coordinate the company’s 30th anniversary celebration last year. She noted that within a year of opening, the 13,600 square-foot building was expanded to 32,500 square-feet.
Governor Terry Branstad along with the first plant manager, Jan Johnston cut the ceremonial ribbon in September, 1989.
“The key to Bellevue’s success is the hard work and dedication of its hundreds of employees over the past 30 years. They have met every challenge with changing technology and increasing expectations from customers,” said Gotto. “The culture in Bellevue is one of family. This is evident in the many fundraisers for community and coworkers throughout its history.”
