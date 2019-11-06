Tomb of Unknown

LORIN MEDINGER of Bellevue, a U.S. Army Veteran, had the opportunity to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this past April at Arlington National Cemetery. Arlington  is a United States military cemetery in Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., in whose the dead of the nation's conflicts have been buried, beginning with the Civil War, as well as reinterred dead from earlier wars. The United States Department of the Army, a component of the United States Department of Defense, controls the cemetery. The national cemetery was established during the Civil War on the grounds of Arlington House, which had been the estate of Confederate general Robert E. Lee's wife Mary Anna Custis Lee (a great-granddaughter of Martha Washington). The Cemetery, along with Arlington House, Memorial Drive, the Hemicycle, and the Arlington Memorial Bridge, form the Arlington National Cemetery Historic District, were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in April 2014.