LORIN MEDINGER of Bellevue, a U.S. Army Veteran, had the opportunity to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this past April at Arlington National Cemetery. Arlington is a United States military cemetery in Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., in whose the dead of the nation's conflicts have been buried, beginning with the Civil War, as well as reinterred dead from earlier wars. The United States Department of the Army, a component of the United States Department of Defense, controls the cemetery. The national cemetery was established during the Civil War on the grounds of Arlington House, which had been the estate of Confederate general Robert E. Lee's wife Mary Anna Custis Lee (a great-granddaughter of Martha Washington). The Cemetery, along with Arlington House, Memorial Drive, the Hemicycle, and the Arlington Memorial Bridge, form the Arlington National Cemetery Historic District, were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in April 2014.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 40°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 40°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:40:38 AM
- Sunset: 04:49:12 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 47F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.