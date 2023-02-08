It took three different motions, but the Jackson County Conference Board did come up with a salary proposal.
An “in-between” offer of an 8% increase for all staff members in the Jackson County Assessor’s office was passed on a vote of 2-1.
The county conference board consists of the mayors of all incorporated cities whose property is assessed by the county assessor, one representative from the board of directors of each high school district who is a resident of the county, and members of the county board of supervisors.
At the meeting on Jan. 24, Jackson County Assessor Larry “Buck” Koos shared information about the workings of the Assessor’s Office and the responsibilities of his staff. Along with regular duties, the staff has been doing training and trying to educate the public about upcoming assessments.
Koos said that “market sales drive values” and market values have gone up about 20%. This is happening across the state of Iowa, not just Jackson County. This increase refers to all residential and agriculture structures, from footings to roofs. The value of land is figured separately by a formula which the state puts together, based on productivity.
Koos then shared his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which totaled $736,273. He adjusted salaries using an 8.7% cost of living increase, with one-time salary adjustments of $1,500 for the field appraiser and $2,000 for the data specialist.
After comparing the assessor salaries across the state by populations and parcel counts in other counties, Koos asked for $85,000 this year and $90,000 for himself the next year. He also said there are “not a lot of people preparing to be an assessor.”
The entire conference board discussed budget and office details before the groups of mayors, supervisors, and school boards separated into three caucuses. This gives them a chance to discuss the budget proposal and what their next action would be.
The majority vote of the members present in each group determines the vote of the group; for example, if seven of nine group members approved a motion, the whole group approved it. Votes were counted individually on roll call, to clearly indicate and make public the vote of each individual member on each question.
After reassembling, the mayor’s group moved to give a 5% salary increase to the Assessor and 6% increases to the rest of the staff. This motion failed in a 1-2 vote, with only the mayors approving.
Next, the supervisors’ group moved to approve the budget as presented by the assessor. This motion also was defeated by a 1-2 vote, with only the supervisors approving.
After more consideration, the board members moved to give an 8% salary increase to each staff member in the Assessor’s Office. This motion passed 2-1, with the support of the school board members and the supervisors.
No changes were made to other numbers presented in the budget.
The conference board also proposed about a 63-cent levy rate for the assessor’s office, which would be about the same as the previous year.
The board’s final order of business was to set a public hearing on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse, with a snow date of Feb. 22, same time.
The conference board generally meets two times each year. During the first meeting, the board approves a budget proposal from the county assessor and the second meeting is the public hearing to formally adopt a budget. The budget adopted at the public hearing will set the final budgeted amounts and associated levy rate and must be certified to the county auditor by no later than March 15.
