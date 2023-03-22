Buck Koos

Larry "Buck" Koos

Jackson County property owners will receive their 2023 assessment notices by April 1. Many properties will see a significant increase in assessed values this year, according to Jackson County Assessor Larry “Buck” Koos.

This increase is statewide and is a result of higher sale prices over the past two years and is the steepest increase in values in recent years, Koos said in a press release.