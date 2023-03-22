Jackson County property owners will receive their 2023 assessment notices by April 1. Many properties will see a significant increase in assessed values this year, according to Jackson County Assessor Larry “Buck” Koos.
This increase is statewide and is a result of higher sale prices over the past two years and is the steepest increase in values in recent years, Koos said in a press release.
The new values will be the basis for property taxes payable fall of 2024 and spring of 2025. This valuation is used with the state assessment limitation (rollback) and tax levies set by the local governments and school boards to determine property taxes.
Property owners’ future tax bill will not change at the same rate as their assessment due to an adjustment in the state assessment rollback.
The median assessment level on the 2022 residential sales was about 77%. The median on commercial sales was about 80%.
Agricultural land and buildings are valued using a productivity method and are not valued at market value.
The law requires assessors to maintain a 5% margin (from 95% to 105% median assessment level). The current assessments are based on an estimate of what a property would sell for on the open market as of Jan. 1, 2023.
If property owners have questions or concerns about their assessment, they’re encouraged to contact their local assessor’s office at (563) 652-4935 or assessor@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
