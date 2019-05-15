Jackson County has a new underage substance abuse prevention specialist.
Tamara Schnepel is now working in the Maquoketa office of ASAC (Area Substance Abuse Council) located at 119 S. Main St., Suite 2.
Schnepel began her new job a couple weeks ago. She will oversee the remaining period of the Iowa Partnerships for Success grant that Jackson County received.
“I’m going to work with our youth to prevent underage drinking and smoking and doing illegal drugs,” Schnepel explained.
She takes over from fellow prevention specialist Julie Furne, who is focusing her attentions on the county’s $625,000 federal grant to help curb underage alcohol use and opioid abuse.
Schnepel earned her master’s degree in criminal justice with an emphasis in juvenile justice. She later earned her doctorate in psychology.
She worked at the Skyline Center in Clinton with people with special needs for five years.
“That’s where I learned where I need to be in life — with people, not pushing paperwork,” Schnepel said with a chuckle.
She worked for a handful of other companies before settling in as a teacher at Kaplan University (Ashford University). She thought she’d retire from there, but the college lost its accreditation and closed.
“You have to re-evaluate your whole life,” Schnepel said.
Her re-evaluation led her to Lutheran Social Services and now to ASAC and the Iowa Partnerships for Success grant. This grant expires Sept. 30 but Schnepel will continue to work for ASAC, completing other prevention work under other state grants, Furne said.
Schnepel will promote the strategies identified by the volunteer Jackson County Prevention Coalition. Those strategies include:
Reducing the availability of alcohol to minors. Jackson County youths have greater access to alcohol than many other youths in the state because the county’s alcohol outlet density, which measures the number of locations that sell alcohol for drinking either on premises or off. Jackson County’s density is 77.2 per 10,000 residents; the state average is 42.8 per 10,000.
A few weeks ago the Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved an alcohol outlet density ordinance that prohibits the sale of alcohol within 500 feet of school property. Current businesses will be grandfathered in.
Mike Steines voted against the ordinance.
Both the Bellevue City Council and the Maquoketa City Council will soon discuss adding an alcohol density outlet ordinance.
• Shoulder taps, a strategy in which adults who offer to buy alcohol for youths under age 21 are reminded of the illegality of the situation.
Safety checks, an organized police checkpoint in which officers stop vehicles to make sure their equipment is functioning properly.
Project Northland, a curriculum in which Bellevue seventh- and eighth-graders learn about making decisions and avoiding alcohol and illegal drugs, and more.
Many of these strategies appear to be working, according to the results of the 2016 Iowa Youth Survey. The survey, conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health, asked 84,700 students in grades six, eight and 11 about their illegal drug, tobacco and alcohol use. (2018 results are expected to be released in the next couple months.)
Jackson County teens using any alcohol decreased from 40 percent in 2012 to 22 percent in 2016. The state average is 21 percent.
Binge drinking had been a growing problem among Iowa youths. But, Jackson County cut that number by more than half, dropping to 14 percent from 29 percent in 2012. The state average is 13 percent.
Prescription medication abuse is holding steady at about 5 percent, comparable to the state average, according to the survey.
“If we start with the kids first and get the kids on board, then we can make a difference,” Schnepel said. “Maybe those kids can then get to their moms and dads and get them to change their ways.
“We’re trying to prevent the bad behaviors and keep people healthy, but it’s not easy.”
Achieving ASAC’s goals takes community involvement, Schnepel said. Volunteers are always needed to help with the Prevention Coalition and other community activities. Those who are interested should contact ASAC at 563-652-2215.
“I’m looking forward to the future,” Schnepel said. “I really feel ASAC does a lot of good things with prevention and getting out there and working with the community and the Prevention Coalition to make Jackson County a cleaner place … in terms of drugs and alcohol.”
