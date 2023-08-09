A labor of love, an appreciation for art and a commitment to the local community have recently resulted in several new features at the Butterfly Garden at Bellevue State Park.

Behind the artwork is retired DeWitt art teacher Sue Sawvel, with support from the Bellevue Arts Council and the Bellevue Rotary Club. As a result of the collaboration, the Butterfly Garden has not only come alive with new plants and butterflies, it has also come alive with original artwork.