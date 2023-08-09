A labor of love, an appreciation for art and a commitment to the local community have recently resulted in several new features at the Butterfly Garden at Bellevue State Park.
Behind the artwork is retired DeWitt art teacher Sue Sawvel, with support from the Bellevue Arts Council and the Bellevue Rotary Club. As a result of the collaboration, the Butterfly Garden has not only come alive with new plants and butterflies, it has also come alive with original artwork.
The artwork, created by Sawvell graces not only the Butterfly Garden itself, but the Bellevue State Park Lodge as well.
While the latest edition, a 4 foot by 6 foot painted butterfly, at the entrance, meant for children and families to take photos with, there are also new original Sawvel paintings inside the state park lodge in the Nelson Unit.
Add to that, the entrance sign that was installed at the trail head to the Butterfly Garden itself was designed and painted by Sue Sawvel and her husband Earl.
She said that about three years ago, the DNR approached the Bellevue Arts Council about creating an entrance sign for the Butterfly Garden. The Arts Council paid for the lumber and paint and Sawvel created the design concept and painted the sign on the front. Dave Eischeid painted the back of the sign indicating organization donors.
“The design concept, lettering and colors at the top of the sign had to meet State guidelines criteria,” explained Sawvel. “The visual design of the butterflies flying through the sign space was my idea and design concept. The butterflies are recognizable, local species, and in various sizes to indicate the idea of them flying through the ‘air’ space of the sign.”
After finishing the sign for the Butterfly Garden, Bellevue State Park Ranger Elli Lineberg, asked Sawvel to come to the lodge with her and asked Sawvel if she would do a painting for the space above the fireplace.
Sawvel said she would come up with some ideas and if Lineberg liked them, she would oblige.
“The space over the fireplace in the lodge is very wide in width and very short in height. I wanted to emphasize the park and its unique features,” said Sawvel, who decided on three 18x24-inch paintings that emphasize the park itself to incorporate the four seasons within the three paintings, since it’s a four-season park. “The materials for this project of three paintings was paid for by my husband, Earl, and I, and the time creating the paintings was donated by me. With so many people working to make this project of the park improvement come to life, this was a way to donate art as an enrichment to the Lodge environment for locals and visitors alike, which was the purpose of the animated and colorful entrance sign to the butterfly garden as well.”
The first painting by Sawvel is the scenic overlook at State Park (entitled Overlook) with emphasis on the river, dam, wildlife and some indication of Bellevue, secondary to all of nature. The painting shows spring to early summer, with eagles flying and pelicans clustered at the dam as they often are.
The second painting is Deep Summer in the Butterfly Garden. The painting attempts to consolidate the main qualities of the garden with its wide variety of flowers and fauna, the pond, sculptures, the woodlands, and local and out of state people coming to enjoy the beauty it contains. “The people in the painting are painted as they were photographed that day in October, with their permission of course. They were from Wisconsin. There are also two children at the pond with their nets,” explained Sawvel.
The third painting, entitled Early Snow on the Bluff and portrays the unique entrance to the park. It encapsulates two seasons, fall and winter, with wildlife and birds again as the main emphasis, along with the beauty of the bluff itself.
“If you search a little, you’ll find two deer in the foreground finding nourishment in greenery under the snow,” Sawvel said.
------------------------
After the paintings at the state park lodge, Linda Nudd suggested at a Rotary meeting that Sawvel paint two large butterflies for the Butterfly Garden and showed photos of other cities who had incorporated the idea of people getting their photos taken in front of a large butterfly.
“This sounded like a great idea, so Rotary paid for the lumber and paint for this project. I donated my design ideas and painting time,” said Sawvel. “As before, I believe the art is of value if it speaks to the viewer and gives enrichment, enjoyment, and some learning, if that’s one of the goals. It’s nice to get paid but it’s not always necessary, given the circumstances. These art projects for the park that were so rewarding to me as the artist, knowing that from feedback and the rich responses and enjoyment they give.”
The first of the two butterflies is a Monarch 4’x6’ cut out at the entrance of the garden itself. The second project is a Yellow Tiger Swallowtail 4’x6’ on blue background.
The idea took a turn though.
“Instead of making this another butterfly to stand in front of and get a photo taken, I wanted to make this project educational and came up with the idea to have the outline of the butterfly interpreted as a Yellow Tiger Swallowtail but within its body and wings would be subject matter; ie: plants, wildlife, birds, insects, pond life, all indicative of this Bellevue and park area,” said Sawvel. “As it turns out, there are a total of 40 items on a butterfly that can challenge those looking at them to identify what they are.
Right now there is a list of items to find and the park is currently developing a booklet used to challenge and help viewers to identify the subject matter in the butterfly they don’t know.
“I can tell you, this one was a concept design unlike anything I have done before, and I wasn’t sure how it would be received. So far people have found it inspirational, educational, and just fun to explore. That’s what it’s all about,” she concluded.
While butterfly gardening has become quite popular across the country over the past decade or so, not many realize that the Butterfly Garden at Bellevue State Park was one of the first of its kind in the nation.
The goal of the garden was to create an environment that attracts and supports butterflies, which typically feed on the nectar of flowers. And it certainly worked.
Established by local volunteer Judy Pooler in 1985, the Bellevue Butterfly Garden was supposed to have a life-span of about 10 years. Nearly four decades later, it’s still a popular attraction for wildlife enthusiasts and photographer alike. At one time, it was heralded as “Iowa’s Largest Butterfly Garden.”
The Butterfly Garden in Bellevue State Park was created and maintained by volunteers. Originally, the garden was laid out in 148 individual plots which volunteers were assigned to weed, plant seeds and maintain.
According to the DNR, butterflies found in Iowa are either in the process of migration or are completing one of the various stages of their lifecycle.
Approximately 60 butterfly species of various sizes and colors appear each year the Butterfly Garden at Bellevue State Park.
The Bellevue Buttefly Garden is nestled in an area already rich in natural foodstuffs such as wild aster, ragweed, goldenrod, lambsquarters, daisy fleabane and milk weed, which Monarch butterflies seem to prefer.
Cottonwoods, wild cherry, hackberry and willows, which serve as host plants for butterflies, surround the garden. Adjacent to the garden is a three-acre prairie with several species of native shrubs, hardwoods and conifers, which add to the area and provide food and shelter for other wildlife.
Two miles of trails also traverse the area near the Butterfly Garden to allow viewing of the various wildlife that abounds the park. A shelter, viewing bench and picnic tables also overlook the garden.
DNR officials say there are several advantages to having such a large butterfly garden in the local area. Some people only like to look at the butterflies, while others like to take pictures as well. Others try to help the butterfly population by planting native plants which rare or threatended butterfly species feed on.
If done correctly, butterfly gardening can increase the populations of butterflies, as many are becoming less abundant as a result of habitat destruction and fragmentation, and they do not feed on the plants regularly found in gardens. Others may also tag monarch butterflies, which helps scientists monitor the monarch population and their migratory routes.
Butterflies also serve as flower pollinators so attracting the butterflies can also assist in the pollination of nearby plants. Typically, flowers of plants that attract butterflies also attract other insect pollinators.
And while no one to date can agree on why these colorful insects were named "butterflies" — buttorfleoge in old English — the one thing all experts can agree on is that it probably has nothing to do with butter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.