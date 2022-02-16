All River Road Talent (ARRT) is pleased to announce its membership invite for artists to participate in the 2022 Driftless Region Scenic Art Loop Map. ARRT a not-for-profit, produces the Driftless Region’s only year round art exclusive art and artisan map.
Artists invite customers into their studios and galleries, showcasing mediums of painting, sketching, pottery, jewelry design, wood carving, sculpture, watercolor, photography, clothing design, music, theatre, and more. Applications for this unique guide will close March 1, 2022 in preparation for a Spring 2022 printing and distribution of 25,000 maps.
ARRT’s 2022 release will be the 5th edition of the exclusive Driftless Region Scenic Art Loop Map, a self-guided art tour taking regional visitors through 120 square miles of the tri-state area’s most scenic counties in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The Driftless Map, a year-round guide, directs travelers to artists creating in their studios and galleries, and points them to artisan businesses such as wineries, craft breweries, distilleries, artisan restaurants, music and theatre venues. ARRT’s map will feature 100 plus artists and artisan businesses, who are creating a wide variety of art experiences year-round in their artist environments. This will provide regional visitors reasons to escape and explore - all while seeing art, meeting artists, while touching their Artist within.
For more information, interested artists and artisan businesses are welcome to visit The Scenic Art Loop website at www.ScenicArtLoop.com or contact the creator, and producer Henry Matthiessen III at StonedArtStudio@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.