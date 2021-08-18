Four local 4-H’ers earned scholarships from the Iowa 4-H Foundation this year.
Recipients include Kesley Holdgrafer, Mary Holtz, Maddi Klemme and Brooklyn Kucera.
More than 85 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $127,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony July 11 in the Scheman Building at Iowa State University. The foundation received more than 300 applications; scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 49 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Kesley Holdgrafer
Kesley Holdgrafer of Bryant was awarded the Tubbs 4-H Scholarship.
She is the daughter of Lisa and Gary Holdgrafer. She plans to attend Iowa State University to study agricultural communications.
She credits 4-H with exposing her to the field of agricultural communications and inspiring her to pursue a future career as an advocate for the industry. Holdgrafer also developed a passion for serving others and strong leadership skills throughout her time in 4-H.
“My nine years of 4-H experiences impacted my life immensely. I know that the skills I have learned through 4-H leadership opportunities will help me in my future,” said Holdgrafer. “I am thankful 4-H has taught me to serve and I plan to continue serving others for the rest of my life.”
Given in honor of the Ed and Grace Tubbs Family, eligible applicants for the Tubbs 4-H Scholarship must reside in Clinton or Jackson County. They must be a freshman in the upcoming academic year and be attending an Iowa two- or four-year college or university while pursuing any field of study.
Mary Holtz
Mary Holtz of rural Maquoketa was awarded the Campbell Determan 4-H Scholarship.
Holtz is the daughter of Lisa and Jeff Holtz. She plans to pursue a degree in animal science from Iowa State University.
During her time in 4-H, Holtz exhibited dairy cattle and grew through mentoring younger members and developing skills in areas of time management, leadership and building relationships.
“I have learned better time management skills through 4-H, balancing school, social, and other necessary duties with life,” said Holtz. “4-H has taught me how to be around others, be a leader, and follow instructions correctly to complete tasks.”
The Determan Family provides this scholarship for an upperclassman who has earned at least 60 hours of credit and is attending a land grant university. The awardee must be pursuing a degree in an agriculture or hospitality management field of study and have earned a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Preference is given to applicants who demonstrate state 4-H activities and campus-level activities while in college.
Maddi Klemme
Maddi Klemme of Preston was awarded the Jackson County 4-H Alumni Scholarship.
Klemme is the daughter of Matthew and Erin Klemme. She attends Simpson College to study biology and pre-veterinary medicine.
She credits 4-H with helping her identify her goals through raising and exhibiting livestock, which prompted her interest in veterinary studies. Through 4-H, Klemme had the opportunity to develop her passion for animal science and gain the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in this career field.
“I have always known I wanted to do something in agriculture but never quite knew what,” said Klemme. “This organization pushed me to discover all the possibilities the agricultural field has to offer. Being involved in many animal projects, I started to understand that my passion lies with animals.”
The Jackson County 4-H Endowment provides this scholarship to an eligible Jackson County 4-H’er or alumni who is pursuing a higher education in any area of study at any college or university.
Brooklyn Kucera
Brooklyn Kucera of Miles was awarded the Gerald Cornelius 4-H Scholarship.
Kucera is the daughter of Sarah and Paul Beeck. She attends Iowa State University to study animal science.
She credits 4-H with helping her identify her future goals through her experiences showing pigs, which prompted her interest in the field of animal science. Through 4-H, Kucera has established her own farrow-to-finish swine operation and plans to continue expanding her endeavor.
“From my first year in 4-H, I started to raise my own pigs which developed into my career choice,” said Kucera. “I’m thankful that 4-H introduced me to swine producers that helped lead me through my journey.”
In memory of Gerald Cornelius, this scholarship is open to any Jackson County 4-H alumni who is an incoming freshmen or college undergraduate attending Iowa State University pursuing any field of study.
