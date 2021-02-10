A new law Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Friday will require schools to provide full-time in-person learning at all times, and some local school officials are not pleased.
Some superintendents sharply criticized the governor’s first bill of the 2021 legislative session, calling it “unnecessary” and a “punishment,” and saying it removes local control from districts.
Reynolds initially proposed the bill in her Condition of the State message Jan. 12, and the state Legislature passed the bill and sent it to Reynolds for her signature last week.
Voting in favor of the bill were Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, voted against the bill
The new law gives Iowa schools two weeks from Friday to develop a 100% in-person option for students if it hadn’t already. Parents can decide to send their children back to school full-time or remain in a hybrid or online program. The bill does not explicitly require that schools offer remote learning options.
Some area school superintendents said the move was a waste of time, including Chris Hoover, superintendent of the Maquoketa Community School District.
“I do not believe it is necessary,” Hoover said after the governor signed the bill Friday. “Something will have to change for Maquoketa because we are being made to change by law.
“By doing this the governor threw three month’s worth of work to the side that more than 60 staff, parents, and students in Maquoketa worked on prior to school starting,” Hoover said. “She is punishing all schools for the actions of a few. Local control has been completely taken away.”
Tom Meyer, Bellevue Community School District superintendent, agreed with Hoover.
“It does take away authority from local school boards that are elected by their stakeholders,” Meyer said. “As I said this does not impact us directly, but it once again takes authority away from local decision-makers — school boards — who know their community and listen to their community members.
“Every community is different. Every school facility is different. I cannot accurately judge what other schools do without being in their district and facilities, but I do believe districts should have the local control to make decisions based on input they receive from their community stakeholders, and school staff,” Meyer added.
Meyer said Bellevue has been “creative,” successfully holding face-to-face classes all year, requiring coordination from all employees, adding social distancing space, dividing classes and offering “remote learning” within buildings to make the necessary changes work for the health and safety of all.
However, the state should have listened to a variety of school districts before making such a move, Meyer added.
“Local school boards listening to local stakeholders know the environment and the feelings of the community very well,” Meyer said. “Making a mandate for all districts for nearly anything is not always popular nor fitting for each and every school or district. But, this appears to be what the state is doing at this time with little input from local school districts from my understanding.”
Andrew and Easton Valley’s superintendent Chris Fee said school operations won’t change there because the districts have offered a 100% in-person option for all students all year.
He said parents should depend on districts to provide a quality education and consistent care for students.
“With that said, I absolutely understand and respect the decision that the governor of Iowa needed to make,” Fee added.
