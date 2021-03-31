Area residents will observe Easter celebrations this week.
The annual Outdoor Way of the Cross ceremony in St. Donatus is back after being cancelled by the pandemic last year.
The 2021 event will take place on Good Friday, April 2, with a service at 1 p.m., followed by the walk to the outdoor stations. COVID-19 measures will be in place.
“We ask that people be socially distant from people not in their household. We also encourage mask wearing but understand some people cannot do that because of the strenuous activity associated with climbing the hill,” said Father Dennis Miller of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.
The stations on the St. Donatus Hill of Calvary near the St. Donatus Catholic Church are original works that date back to the founding of this area in the 1850s.
St. Catherine’s Church, St. Catherine: Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
St. Donatus Church, St. Donatus: 9:30 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.
St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue: Maundy Thursday in-person worship begins at 6:30 p.m. Good Friday in-person worship will be at 6:30 p.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service will be outdoors at Rickert Lodge at 7 a.m., with in-person festival service at church at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required for all indoor, in-person services.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Preston: Maundy Thursday worship with First Communion at 6 p.m. Good Friday worship at 6 p.m. Easter Sunrise worship in the park (weather permitting) at 7 a.m., with Easter Festival worship at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Reservations are necessary for the Easter Sunday services. Call the church at (563) 689-6107 or email stjohnspreston@netins.net and state your name, number of people attending, and the service you will attend.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue: Easter Saturday Mass at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10:15 a.m. in Bellevue
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston: Holy Thursday Mass at 6:30 p.m. April 1. Good Friday service at 3 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m.
St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek: Easter Sunday Mass April 4 at 8 a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Church, Springbrook: Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
Faith Community Church, Maquoketa: Good Friday service April 2 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday service April 4 at 10:15 a.m. Masks are required for people age 4 and older. Those attending worship in the sanctuary may remove their masks once they are seated. Children’s programming for infants through fifth-graders are available for all Sunday services.
First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa: Maundy Thursday worship April 1 at 6:30 p.m. Good Friday worship April 2 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday worship April 4 at 9 a.m. The congregation is worshipping via broadcast on KMAQ as well as Facebook Live on the congregation’s Facebook Group page. Contact the church at (563) 652-6777 for access information. The parish intends to return to in-person worship with masks and social distancing, no singing and no fellowship after services, beginning the weekend of April 17-18.
First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue: Maundy Thursday service April 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary or on Facebook. Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary or on Facebook. Easter Sunday sunrise worship at Bellevue State Park – Nelson Unit in the shelter pavilion by the playground at 6:30 a.m. with Holy Communion and 9:30 a.m. with Holy Communion in the sanctuary or on Facebook.
First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa: Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 1. Good Friday service 7 p.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service at 8:15 a.m. and Easter celebration of worship at 10:30 a.m. Services can be viewed on the Maquoketa First United Methodist Facebook page. In-person services require social distancing and wearing masks.
Maquoketa United Church of Christ, Maquoketa: Maundy Thursday worship at 1 p.m. Easter Sunday Zoom Live worship at 10 a.m. Please call the church at (563) 652-4296 or email info@maqucc.org to register for an invitation to any of the Zoom worships.
Prairie Creek Church, 110 S. Jones St., Maquoketa: Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 2. Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m. April 4. A livestream of Sunday services is also available on the church’s Facebook page.
Sacred Heart Church, Maquoketa: Good Friday service April 2 at 6 p.m. Easter Vigil service April 3 at 8 p.m. (note: no 4:30 p.m. Mass this day). Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew: Good Friday at 7 p.m. with Vicar Tyler Hoey presiding. Easter service at 9 a.m. with Vicar Cassie Borges presiding. Social distancing and masks are required.
