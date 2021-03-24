Area residents will observe Easter celebrations soon.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue: Easter Saturday Mass at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10:15 a.m. in Bellevue
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston: Palm Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. March 28. Holy Thursday Mass at 6:30 p.m. April 1. Good Friday service at 3 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m.
St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek: Palm Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. March 28. Easter Sunday Mass April 4 at 8 a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Church, Springbrook: Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue: Palm Sunday worship March 28 at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary or on Facebook. Maundy Thursday service April 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary or on Facebook. Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary or on Facebook. Easter Sunday sunrise worship at Bellevue State Park – Nelson Unit in the shelter pavilion by the playground at 6:30 a.m. with Holy Communion and 9:30 a.m. with Holy Communion in the sanctuary or on Facebook.
St. Catherine’s Church, St. Catherine: Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
St. Donatus Church, St. Donatus: 9:30 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.
The annual Outdoor Way of the Cross ceremony in St. Donatus is back after being cancelled by the pandemic last year.
The 2021 event will take place on Good Friday, April 2, with a service at 1 p.m., followed by the walk to the Outdoor Stations around 2 p.m. COVID-19 measures will be in place.
“We ask that people be socially distant from people not in their household. We also encourage mask wearing but understand some people cannot do that because of the strenuous activity associated with climbing the hill,” said Father Dennis Miller of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.
The stations on the St. Donatus Hill of Calvary near the St. Donatus Catholic Church are original works that date back to the founding of this area in the 1850s.
St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue: Palm Sunday in-person worship will be March 27 at 5 p.m. and March 28 at 10 a.m. Maundy Thursday in-person worship begins at 6:30 p.m. Good Friday in-person worship will be at 6:30 p.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service will be outdoors at Rickert Lodge at 7 a.m., with in-person festival service at church at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required for all indoor, in-person services.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Preston: Palm Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with a neighborhood palm walk after the service. Maundy Thursday worship with First Communion at 6 p.m. Good Friday worship at 6 p.m. Easter Sunrise worship in the park (weather permitting) at 7 a.m., with Easter Festival worship at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Reservations are necessary for the Easter Sunday services. Call the church at (563) 689-6107 or email stjohnspreston@netins.net and state your name, number of people attending, and the service you will attend.
A Living Last Supper presentation will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston. All are welcome to attend.
Faith Community Church, Maquoketa: Palm Sunday service March 28 at 10:15 a.m. Good Friday service April 2 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday service April 4 at 10:15 a.m. Masks are required for people age 4 and older. Those attending worship in the sanctuary may remove their masks once they are seated. Children’s programming for infants through fifth-graders are available for all Sunday services.
First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa: Passion/Palm Sunday service March 28 at 9 a.m. Maundy Thursday worship April 1 at 6:30 p.m. Good Friday worship April 2 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday worship April 4 at 9 a.m. The congregation is worshipping via broadcast on KMAQ as well as Facebook Live on the congregation’s Facebook Group page. Contact the church at (563) 652-6777 for access information. The parish intends to return to in-person worship with masks and social distancing, no singing and no fellowship after services, beginning the weekend of April 17-18.
First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa: Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 1. Good Friday service 7 p.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service at 8:15 a.m. and Easter celebration of worship at 10:30 a.m. Services can be viewed on the Maquoketa First United Methodist Facebook page. In-person services require social distancing and wearing masks.
Maquoketa United Church of Christ, Maquoketa: Palm Sunday worship March 28, Zoom Live worship service at 10 a.m. Maundy Thursday worship at 1 p.m. Easter Sunday Zoom Live worship at 10 a.m. Please call the church at (563) 652-4296 or email info@maqucc.org to register for an invitation to any of the Zoom worships.
Sacred Heart Church, Maquoketa: Palm Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. March 28. Good Friday service April 2 at 6 p.m. Easter Vigil service April 3 at 8 p.m. (note: no 4:30 p.m. Mass this day). Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew: Good Friday at 7 p.m. with Vicar Tyler Hoey presiding. Easter service at 9 a.m. with Vicar Cassie Borges presiding. Social distancing and masks are required.
