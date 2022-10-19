Archer

Photo courtesy of the Iowa DNR

Iowa’s archery deer season opened Oct. 1.

An estimated 60,000 hunters have headed to the timber over the past few weeks as Iowa’s archery deer season got underway Oct. 1. With some careful planning and scouting, hunters can capitalize on the predictable behavior of deer in the early fall.

“Early season deer strategy is usually pretty straightforward—find the feeding areas and you’ll find the deer,” said Jace Elliott, deer research specialist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Acorns, which are high in both carbohydrates and fats, are becoming a major food source that hunters would be wise to target in the early archery season.”