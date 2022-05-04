Archbishop of Dubuque Michael O. Jackels recently announced the official ministry appointments, effective July 12 in Bellevue:
Father Dennis Miller will be reassigned as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Cedar Rapids, after serving as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Bellevue, St. Catherine Parish in St. Catherine, St. Donatus Parish in St. Donatus, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Springbrook and pastoral coordinator of the Bellevue Area Consolidated School and Marquette High School in Bellevue.
Father G. Robert Gross will be reassigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Bellevue, St. Catherine Parish in St. Catherine, St. Donatus Parish in St. Donatus, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Springbrook and pastoral coordinator of the Bellevue Area Consolidated School and Marquette High School in Bellevue after serving as pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Calmar, Our Lady of Seven Dolors Parish in Festina, St. Francis de Sales Parish in Ossian, St. Wenceslaus Parish in Spillville and pastoral coordinator of St. Teresa of Calcutta School and St. Teresa of Calcutta Faith Formation in Calmar.
