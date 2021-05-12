Statewide average precipitation totaled 1.61 inches in April, or 1.9 inches below normal, ranking last month as one of the top 20 driest Aprils in 149 years of statewide records, according to the latest Water Summary Update.
As a result, stream flows are below normal in much of the state, and shallow groundwater supplies are of concern in northern and northwestern Iowa. In addition, 78% of the state is rated as experiencing abnormally dry to severe drought conditions, the highest extent since September 2020.
In a normal year, April begins the important stretch of significant rainfall for Iowa. From April through August, Iowa receives nearly two-thirds of its annual rainfall. April 2021 precipitation ranked as nearly the driest on record for much of the state, with the north-central, northeast and central regions ranked nearly the driest Aprils on record.
For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to iowadnr.gov/WaterSummaryUpdate.
