Through its corporate giving program, the retailer will award a total of $350,000 to nonprofits in 23 store communities.
Theisen’s invites nonprofits in its Iowa and Wisconsin store communities to apply for its 2023 More For Your Community grants now through July 31.
The grant program, which is supported by the Theisen’s charitable fund and through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, will distribute an estimated $350,000 in funds across the region served by the retailer, with at least $5,000 available to each store community. The maximum request per project application is $5,000. Organizations can apply online at dbqfoundation.org/theisens.
Separate applications are available for organizations applying for a grant at a single location and organizations applying for grants across multiple locations. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. July 31.
The More For Your Community program makes direct grants to organizations to jumpstart and/or sustain projects that effectively and directly serve the basic needs of families and children: food, shelter, education, safety and health. Applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits, government-sponsored organizations or school-sponsored organizations and directly serve children and families within 60 miles of a Theisen’s store. A full list of Theisen’s store communities is available at dbqfoundation.org/theisens.
“Serving local communities is at the heart of what we do,” says CEO Chris Theisen. “Each year, we are proud to support organizations providing necessities to keep families and communities strong and healthy.”
Theisen’s has donated $3.4 million through the More For Your Community Grant program since its inception in 2009 and supports many other community events and organizations directly. In 2022, the program distributed $350,000 to organizations serving an estimated 630,000 people from Ames, Iowa, to Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
For more information, contact Gretchen Corcoran, grants manager at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, by calling 563-588-2700 or via email at gretchen@dbqfoundation.org.
# # #
Theisen’s Home•Farm•Auto serves its customers by offering top quality brands at an excellent value, focusing on exceptional customer service. Theisen’s currently operates stores in 21 locations across Iowa including: Ames, Anamosa, Cedar Rapids N.E., Cedar Rapids S.W., Charles City, Coralville, Davenport, Dewitt, Dubuque, Dyersville, Grinnell, Indianola, Iowa Falls, Maquoketa, Marshalltown, Monticello, New Hampton, Newton, Pella, Tipton and Vinton. There are also 3 stores in Wisconsin, located in Jefferson, Sparta and Black River Falls. Opened in 1927 by Leo and Kathryn Theisen, the four-generation company is supported by the corporate headquarters and distribution center located in Dubuque, IA.
# # #
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque envisions a vibrant and inclusive Dubuque region where everyone can thrive. Since 2002, we have inspired people to give back to their community, and we turn this generosity into lasting change across our region, increasing access to resources and opportunities that help all people succeed.
Visit dbqfoundation.org to learn about the many ways we are building a strong, thriving Greater Dubuque for all.
