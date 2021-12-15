The Iowa General Federation of Woman's Clubs, GFWC/Iowa, is pleased to sponsor several scholarships.
The Lucille Miller Memorial Music Scholarship is $1,000 for a graduating senior who plans on studying music and attending a four-year college or university in Iowa.
A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a senior attending an accredited four-year Iowa college or university.
Multiple $500 scholarships will be given to seniors enrolling at a two-year accredited Iowa community college/technical school or other comparable accreditation/certification programs.
The Phyllis Hughes Memorial Scholarship is open to a woman from Iowa who plans on studying law at the University of Iowa, Drake University or Marquette University in Wisconsin.
Applications can be obtained from high school guidance counselors in Jackson County.
Completed applications need to be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2022.
The Maquoketa Woman's Club is part of GFWC and is a sponsor of these scholarships. Contact Lisa Gottschalk at 563.542.2176 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.