The Jackson County Area Tourism Association (JCATA) has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2023 JCATA Mini Grant program. The grants are designed to provide funding assistance for projects in the Jackson County area that will encourage tourism. Applications can be made in one of three categories: advertising, education and promotion.
This is the ninth year JCATA has provided funds for area businesses and attractions to help promote themselves. For a $60 annual contribution, a membership in Jackson County Tourism gets groups listed on the JCATA website, opportunities to be promoted through pamphlets and brochures, and opportunities for joint advertising with other area attractions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.