The Jackson County Area Tourism Association has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2021 JCATA Mini Grant program.
The JCATA Mini Grants are designed to provide funding assistance for projects in the Jackson County area that will encourage tourism. Applications can be made in one of three categories: advertising, education and promotion. Applicants do not need to be a member of the Jackson County Area Tourism Association to apply, but encouraged.
“100 percent of the membership dollars received are used to fund this Mini-Grant Program” according to Tom Devine, the JCATA Director. “This is the 7th year JCATA has provided funds for area businesses and attractions to help promote themselves. For a $60 annual contribution, a membership in Jackson County Tourism gets you listed online, and provides opportunities to be promoted through pamphlets and brochures, and joint advertising with other area attractions, to list a few benefits.”
Grants are awarded in amounts up to $750. The grant application deadline is April 15, 2021. “All applications have to be received at the Jackson County Welcome Center by 4pm on that date, or via email” stated Devine. The JCATA Mini Grant Application Guidelines and the Application Form are available at www.jacksoncountyiowa.com. Contact the Welcome Center at (563) 687-2237 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.