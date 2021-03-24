Jackson County has been awarded $9,325 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualified agencies can apply for funding by obtaining a form from the supervisors office located in the Jackson County Courthouse, 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.

All funding requests must be returned to the supervisors office by Monday, April 5.