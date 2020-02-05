The Community Foundation of Jackson County is once again offering scholarships to students at six local high schools: including Maquoketa, Easton Valley, Bellevue, Marquette Catholic, Northeast and Midland. Applications are available at dbqfoundation.org/scholarshipinterface and are due March 11.
Last year, the Community Foundation awarded $120,575 to local students.
“Jackson County has so many hardworking, talented students. These young people are our future — it’s important they know we support them,” said Mary Jo Gothard, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Investing in our youth will ultimately lead to stronger communities with engaged citizens who are living up to their full potential.”
The Community Foundation offers scholarships through its endowment funds. Endowed gifts are invested permanently and provide annual payouts forever, ensuring Jackson County youth are supported for generations to come.
