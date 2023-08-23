The Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Corporation Housing Trust Fund is soliciting applications for the 2024 funding round and will be requesting funds from the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) to assist in five of the following housing categories:
• Lead hazard remediation
• Owner-occupied rehabilitation activities
• Emergency (transitional) housing and special needs housing
• Lot development, new construction, or rental rehab
• Down payment assistance/ownership preservation
Applications to be considered will cover Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson, Cedar or Clinton counties (excluding the city of Dubuque).
Funds must be used for the development or preservation of affordable housing for eligible recipients (see income limits in sidebar), including infrastructure development, transitional housing, housing for the homeless, homeownership, rental, capacity building or other purposes that further the fund’s goal. There is a 25% match for funds requested.
All eligible recipients must have a household income, adjusted by family size, of not more that 80% of the greater of the county or the statewide median income limit as published annually by HUD for rental projects; and for owner-occupied projects, using either the income limits listed or the Mortgage Revenue Bond (MRB) income limits as periodically published by IFA (see chart).
Applications from developers and individual households are now being accepted and can be found at www.eirha.org and returned to Carl Reimer at 7600 Commerce Park, Dubuque, Iowa 52002 by Aug. 4.
For more information, contact Reimer at (563) 556-4166 or by e-mail at creimer@ecia.org.
