Young farmer entrepreneurs ages 18 – 35 years old who have an ag-related business have the opportunity to win the Grow Your Future Award, sponsored by Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF). The top prize is $7,500. The competition is focused on Farm Bureau members with enterprises that tap into niche production, agritourism and specialty services.
“The Grow Your Future Award was created by the IFBF young farmer committee who understand the need to diversify and can appreciate the challenges that come with efforts to bring additional income to the farm,” says Amanda Van Steenwyk, Iowa Farm Bureau’s farm business development manager.
