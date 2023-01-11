The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is seeking Jackson County residents willing to serve on several boards and commissions.
The board soon will appoint county residents to the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission, Board of Health, and Historic Preservation Commission.
The county welcomes applications from any Jackson County resident who is age 18 or older. All appointive boards, commissions, committees, and councils of a political subdivision of the state that are established by the Iowa Code, if not otherwise provided by law, shall be gender balanced. Therefore, women are encouraged to apply.
Applications are required and can be obtained at the Jackson County Board of Supervisors office. Completed and signed application forms must be submitted to: Board of Supervisors. 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
These are unpaid positions. Terms and dates of appointments vary. The supervisors expect to make the appointments before the end of January.
This list is not all inclusive. The Board of Supervisors is always looking for people interested in serving the community. For additional information, call LuAnn Goeke at (563) 652-3181 or e-mail jcbos@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
