Youth are invited to try various outdoor recreation activities at the annual Youth Outdoor Skills Day sponsored by Jackson County Conservation in August. The event will be held two evenings, Monday, August 3 and Thursday, August 6 from 5:00-7:00 pm both evenings at the Hurstville Fishing Pond. Youth can sign up for one or both days. Monday’s activities include air rifles and geocaching. Thursday’s activities include archery and fishing.
There is no cost, but registration is required by all participants at least 48 hours in advance. The event is geared for youth ages 8-17 and youth must be accompanied by an adult during the event. There is limited space so sign up early. Participants are asked to social distance with others. All equipment for activities will be provided and will be cleaned between participants.
For more information or to sign up contact the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783. The Hurstville Fishing Pond is located 1 mile north of Maquoketa on the west side of Highway 61, across from the Hurstville Interpretive Center, off 63rd Street.
