The Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District annual tree and shrub sale is underway.
The SWCD offers bare root stock that includes hardwoods, evergreens, and shrubs. A limited supply of fruit trees; apple, cherry and pear are available as well as a couple of shade and ornamental varieties.
Most trees and shrubs are sold in bundles of five at very affordable prices. The fruit, shade and ornamental trees are sold individually. The trees are suited to urban and acreage plantings as well as farm plantings.
This sale is open to anyone. There are no restrictions as to who can purchase the trees and where the trees are to be planted.
Quantities are limited. First come first served. It may be best to call or stop by our office to place your order to ensure that we still have the species you are looking for. All orders must be received in our office by March 31, 2020 and trees will be available for pickup in mid-April.
The proceeds from this sale are used to promote the SWCD’s Educational Programs in Jackson County. We appreciate your support of the Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District.
For additional information or order forms, by calling 563-652-2337 extension 3, or contact:
Jackson SWCD Office
603 ½ E. Platt St.
Maquoketa, IA 52060
