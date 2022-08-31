Friends of Bellevue State Park

The Friends of Bellevue State Park will host its second annual ‘Picnic in the Park’ on Friday, September 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Bellevue State Lodge Park, Nelson Unit.

The free event is sponsored by Bellevue State Bank, and will include live music, kid’s games, and free food (burgers, hot dogs, chips, and cookies). Picnic goers are asked to bring their own beverages.