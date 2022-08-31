The Friends of Bellevue State Park will host its second annual ‘Picnic in the Park’ on Friday, September 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Bellevue State Lodge Park, Nelson Unit.
The free event is sponsored by Bellevue State Bank, and will include live music, kid’s games, and free food (burgers, hot dogs, chips, and cookies). Picnic goers are asked to bring their own beverages.
Local Bellevue artist and member of Friends of Bellevue State Park, Sue Sawvell, will also have her latest artwork showcased at the free picnic.
Sawvel’s work, which consists of three paintings highlighting different seasons at Bellevue State Park, will be on display at the Lodge for all to enjoy. Sawvel previously contributed her talents by designing and painting the large Butterfly Garden sign on the walkway to the garden. The sign was donated by the Bellevue Arts Council.
The mission of the Friends of Bellevue State Park is to preserve and protect the natural environment while creating an educational, recreational, and cultural experience in the great outdoors.
“We strive to promote a safe and healthy encounter with nature by utilizing the natural world of plants, animals, landscape, and insects,” Friend member Paul Sinar.
