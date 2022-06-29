“Grandma, look at how many strawberries I picked,” eagerly exclaims Landry Luckritz as she picks away in the luscious fields of fresh strawberries at Annie’s Acres. For many individuals like young Landry, great joy is found in the special experience had at the strawberry fields of Dave and Ann Kendell.
This summer marks 34 years of the Kendell family opening up their 12 acres of strawberry fields for the public from near and far. As Dave and Ann strive for “providing the most fresh quality of strawberries for our customers,” they offer seven different varieties to meet the needs and wants of each customer he encounters. Whether customers plan to make strawberry pie, jam, jelly, shakes, shortcake or to just enjoy the simplicity of the deep red, juicy strawberries, it is guaranteed your tastebuds will be at ease.
Customers have the choice to either travel down the beautiful Mill Creek Road and pick their own or purchase pre-picked strawberries picked by the array of employees hired at Annie’s Acres.
It is obvious Dave and Ann invest their heart, knowledge, and passion into their production.
Growing this diverse and delicate commodity in agriculture brings many to the rural side of Bellevue - ranging from the surrounding Iowa counties to many Illinois and Wisconsin residents.
For Dave and Ann, they value the local support from their community and they are proud to live in a community which allows their production to prosper and develop each year.
