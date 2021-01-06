My first real friend was a dog. Next to my parents she was the only creature on this earth who liked me more than she did herself. Dogs are like that. Calamity was the runt of the litter, a mutt who taught me a lot about enjoying life in the moment as well as scratching where it itches.
She was the first of a number of dogs, and cats, who found their way here to the farm. Some were born here, some just showed up, like Babe the cross country cat, who became a seasoned traveler between Iowa and Washington.
When I opened the machine shed door to do chores one cold December morning a frightened kitten ran out from under the truck and up my coverall leg. Sick, starving, frightened, Babe was a poor bet to survive, but she did, for 13 years.
Our kids grew up with animals all around them. They saw birth and death first hand with livestock and pets. They pulled lambs, they checked on pregnant ewes in bitter cold.
When pets, these “four-legged people” died there were tears, a measure of how much they had become members of our pack. The next people to live on this farm are going to wonder about the cluster of rock markers in the windbreak behind the house.
In Washington politics there is a saying: “If you want a friend in this town, get a dog.” You might elaborate on that quip by adding “If you want better mental health, get a pet.”
The hospital I volunteer at during the winter in Centralia, Washington, has a popular pet therapy project. Just petting an animal can lower your blood pressure numbers, make you more relaxed, more empathetic toward others.
Pets even figure large in national politics. Need to soften your image, seem more relatable to your constituents, convey more sense of empathy and even physical wellbeing? Virtually every president to occupy the White House has either arrived with a dog or cat or soon found one.
Donald Trump became the first president in a century not to have a pet while in office. Even George Washington had coonhounds and foxhounds. And then there was John Quincy Adams’ alligator and one possibly also housed at the White House during the brief presidency of William Henry Harrison.
During this current national health crisis animals are affected as well.
For struggling families, facing loss of jobs, sickness, isolation, it can be the worst hard times for animals as well when money is tight in a household.
Conversely, animal shelters across Iowa and the nation are witnessing soaring pet adoption rates in some cases. People need animals to be humans it turns out. Pets are living things that need us and surprise us.
Animals can heal us, forgive us, accept us as we are which is perhaps the reason we form such strong attachments with another specie.
A pair of horses, Candy and Sugar, sisters to be exact, helped Paul Theisen back from a serious injury. The long time rural St. Donatus farmer rode horses until a back injury made it impossible to sit a saddle.
“I broke my back. I’d always had horses but I couldn’t ride after that. Joe Marshall told me I should think about driving horses if I couldn’t ride any more. And that I should find a team of Halflingers, a breed from Austria.”
Paul bought the pair from well known area horseman Jerry Elmgreen and almost three decades later the team is still part of the Theisen family.
Paul and his wife, Bonnie, driving Candy and Sugar from a light weight wagon, were regulars in community parades, seasonal festivals and special events. The team even did some light field work at one time when Paul used them to put in spring seeding.
Robert Frost the American poet wrote about how the knack of living involved knowing when to sell your horse before it died, in other words, passing loss on to someone else. That will not be the fate of Candy and Sugar. They have a permanent home on the farm where they spent their lives, the Theisen family is sure about that.
Animals don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican, Methodist or Seventh Day Adventist, vegan or meateater, high school drop out or grad student, immigrant or blueblood, man or woman.
What animals do care about in the people they live with is this: a heart that never hardens, a temper that never tires and a touch that never hurts.
I failed that test several times as a boy, for which I am ashamed to this day. My dog didn’t carry a grudge, seek revenge. We’d all be better for it if we modeled some of our behaviors from the animals in our lives.
Janet Koehler, rural Maquoketa, who raises and trains border collie sheep dogs is perhaps the real thing, a dog whisperer. The retired sheep producer has worked with dogs that work for a living themselves for years now. Koehler says they are a comfort to her, a mutual affection is how Koehler has described living with border collies.
Being responsible for a pet is constant, unrelenting responsibility. In return they give constant loyalty, boundless energy.
