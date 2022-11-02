A Jackson County principal will keep his license after agreeing to a settlement following accusations that he sexually harassed staff and discouraged them from reporting suspected child abuse, among other allegations.
Brandon Kirchhoff, the Andrew Community School District principal since 2018, received a public reprimand by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners and a deferred license suspension for at least six months. This means Kirchhoff will keep his license as long as he complies with the conditions enumerated in the settlement agreement.
Kirchhoff did not respond to attempts to contact him for comment.
The Andrew Community School District became aware of employee complaints regarding Kirchhoff in early 2021, according to district superintendent Chris Fee. The district “promptly and thoroughly investigated the complaints,” he said in an email to the Sentinel-Press.
“The district consulted with its legal counsel throughout the process of the investigation and took appropriate actions to address the concerns consistent with the advice of counsel,” Fee said but did not elaborate on the nature of those actions. “There have been no additional issues or complaints.”
He said the district “cannot otherwise discuss confidential personnel matters with the public.”
Fee said the Andrew Community School Board was made aware of the complaints when they were presented to the state board last August as well, saying they had “already been investigated and addressed by the district.”
The Board of Educational Examiners’ investigation revealed various findings, including boundary concerns and improper discussions with employees, according to documents.
The state board on Aug. 6, 2021, received a complaint alleging Kirchhoff had violated various harassment and mandatory reporting regulations while serving as principal.
According to documents the Board of Educational Examiners released, the investigation revealed Kirchhoff “engaged in inappropriate physical interactions, sexual and otherwise inappropriate comments, inappropriate inquiries about employee’s medical information, and ongoing sexual harassment of staff members. (Kirchhoff’s) conduct often took place in the presence of students.”
“(Kirchhoff) also discouraged staff from reporting suspected child abuse in violation of mandatory reporting laws; used derogatory name calling toward students; allowed members of the public to possess and consume alcohol on school grounds; and unlocked an office containing confidential records and left it unlocked,” according to documentation released by the state board.
The board of examiners’ documentation did not name the complainant nor did it offer more details about the alleged violations. The documents included no comments from Kirchhoff.
The state board was scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter in late January, but in September Kirchhoff waived his right to a disciplinary hearing and asked to resolve the matter informally, according to documents.
The settlement agreement was announced about two weeks ago.
Under the terms of the settlement, Kirchhoff must successfully complete at least 15 in-person hours of ethics education for educators. He must pay for the course and complete it within a year.
Also within a year, the agreement requires Kirchhoff to successfully complete a course on recognizing and reporting child abuse and undergo a mental health evaluation to assess his ability to establish and maintain appropriate workplace boundaries as well as any recommended mental health counseling.
Kirchhoff has already completed a workplace sexual harassment awareness course, board documents show.
He will lose his license if he fails to complete required trainings within “a reasonable time” or if a new sexual harassment violation is reported within the six months of his deferred license suspension.
A records’ check showed no criminal charges have been filed in the matter.
Kirchhoff graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1999 and has held teaching and administrative jobs in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Hiawatha.
How the process works:
The 12-member Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is comprised of educators and two members of the public not affiliated with the education field. The board establishes and enforces standards for Iowans working in education.
Among its duties, the BOEE has the authority to approve education-related licenses and renewals and enforce rules adopted by the board.
Any member of the public can file a complaint against a school district employee. The complaint undergoes staff review by the BOEE, at which point it can be rejected or assigned to an investigator.
If assigned to an investigator, the board reviews that person’s findings and determines whether to dismiss the case. If probable cause is found, the BOEE schedules a hearing or reaches a settlement with the person being investigated. In Kirchhoff’s case, he and the BOEE reached a settlement.
Had a settlement not been reached, an administrative law judge would conduct the hearing and propose a decision, which the BOEE would then consider. The person at the center of the complaint has the right to appeal the decision.
The BOEE would then issue a final decision, which could be taken for consideration for judicial review in district court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.