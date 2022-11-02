Brandon Kirchhoff

A Jackson County principal will keep his license after agreeing to a settlement following accusations that he sexually harassed staff and discouraged them from reporting suspected child abuse, among other allegations.

Brandon Kirchhoff, the Andrew Community School District principal since 2018, received a public reprimand by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners and a deferred license suspension for at least six months. This means Kirchhoff will keep his license as long as he complies with the conditions enumerated in the settlement agreement.