Andrew School District recipients of Lions Club academic and technical training scholarships were recently announced by the community organization.
Since beginning the scholarship awards project in 2014 the Andrew Lions Club has distributed $18,000 in financial aid to 25 local school district graduating seniors attending high school in either Bellevue or Maquoketa.
The $750 scholarships for 2020 were awarded based on a range of considerations including academic achievement, community service and involvement and financial need.
Those graduating seniors receiving scholarships include…
Jessica Juergens: Graduating Maquoketa High School with a GPA of 3.466. Plans include attending Kirkwood Community College for Animal Science studies. Juergens was an Andrew Library volunteer. She helped paint the Andrew baseball diamond concession stand and was a dog walker at the Jackson County Humane Society. She is employed at Dairy Queen, Maquoketa.
Angelina Zimmerman: Graduating Maquoketa High School with a 3.94 GPA. She plans to attend Luther College, Decorah with a major to be selected later. During her high school years she was involved with the Honor Society tutoring program an Ed Leadership during her fall senior year.
Miranda Peters: Marquette High School, Bellevue, graduate with a GPA of 3.86. Peters plans to attend Iowa State University and major in Animal Science. During high school she was a Youth Faith Formation Teacher along with church volunteer assignments as well as Jackson County 4-H Council, and both school and DAR achievement awards.
Abbie Strathman: Maquoketa High School graduate with 3.51 GPA. She plans to attend Kirkwood Community College for nursing this fall. Strathman participated in multiple sports, Club hOpe, FFA, Spanish Club, Business Professionals of America, student senate, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, HOSA, 4-H, Youth Philantropy Board in Jackson County and area church.
Clayton Widel: Widel graduated from Maquoketa High School with a 3.0 GPA and he plans to attend Clinton Community College his freshman year this fall for studies toward a major in teaching and coaching. During his highschool career Widel was active in sports, education leadership and community service work through his church. Widel coached his sister’s basketball team for four years, volunteered in summer and after school programs, lead a basketball clinic and read to elementary students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.