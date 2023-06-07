Andrew School District recipients of the Lions Club academic and technical training scholarships were recently presented with their scholarship certificates.
Since beginning the scholarship awards project in 2014, the Andrew Lions Club has distributed $23,625 in financial aid to 34 local district graduating seniors attending high school in either Bellevue or Maquoketa.
The $750 scholarships for 2023 were awarded based on a range of considerations including academic achievement, involvement in community service and financial need.
The graduating seniors receiving scholarships this year are:
Emma Ihrig: Maquoketa High School. She has a GPA of 4.0 and will be attending Drake University to study accounting. Emma was involved with several organizations including 4-H, Young Leaders, County Council, FFA, National Honor Society among others. She held leadership roles in many of these.
Emmet Portz: Maquoketa High School. He has a GPA of 3.55 and will be attending Iowa State University to study pre-dental. Emmet participated in several high school sports and was team captain of the football team his senior year. He was also was a member of National Honor Society.
Delaney Dunn: Bellevue High School. She has GPA of 4.0 and will be attending Kirkwood Community College to study nursing. Delaney was involved in several sports, FFA, FBLA and Student Council and has been and is currently working as a CAN.
Ella Borrenphal: Bellevue High School. She has a GPA of 3.45 and will be attending the University of Northern Iowa to study anthropology. Ella was involved in sports, band, 4-H, FBLA and Young Leaders.
