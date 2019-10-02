Air BnB? Rental property? “Plain vanilla box?”
These are some of the proposed ideas for the future use of the historic Jackson County Jail in Andrew.
The public is invited to a meeting next week to further hone ideas for the building.
The Jackson County Historic Preservation Commission will host a free, interactive public presentation about the future of the stone jail building at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Clinton Engines Museum in Maquoketa.
Bethany Jordan of Martin Gardner Architecture will lead a discussion about possible adaptive reuses of the jail, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Preservation Iowa 2018 Most Endangered Properties list.
The purpose of this second public input session, according to Preservation Committee secretary Lee Karabin, is to refine the first option and devise a second option for reuse of the jail building. Attendees can offer suggestions.
Jordan is drafting a proposal for possible uses, including necessary changes and associations, and that proposal must offer at least two options for the building’s use.
The first proposed use, according to Karabin, is to repurpose the jail as an Air BnB, which is an online marketplace that lets people rent out their properties or spare rooms to guests.
Under this concept, which is only tentative, the lower two levels of the stone building and the addition would be used. The third floor would become a rental apartment with a separate entrance, Karabin explained.
Also recommended is a “plain vanilla box” option. This means the building would be outfitted with basic necessities and made available for a number of different commercial uses, explained Preservation Committee member Don Wentworth.
No matter the final use, the original 1871 stone building would see minimal changes. “We would maintain its character,” Karabin said. The main changes would involve adding kitchens and new restrooms.
Project history
The city of Andrew owns the former Jackson County Jail. The limestone facility was built in 1871 and served as the Jackson County and Andrew jail from 1871-96.
The old jail also is unique because it had two-story cells and is one of few jails that had cells for females as well as males. Located on the third floor, women prisoners left sketches on the old limestone walls.
The building is the only county building left from the days when Andrew was the county seat.
The jail, which most recently had been opened for Halloween tours, had been closed to the public because of safety concerns of the insurer. “The building, overall, is in pretty good shape considering its age,” Jordan said “Structurally, the building is fine.”
The county Historic Preservation Commission received a grant from the Department of Cultural Affairs to pay an architectural firm to complete a feasibility study and rehab plan for the jail.
More than a dozen people attended the first meeting in April. Martin Gardner Architecture was hired to complete a feasibility study and rehabilitation plan for the structure and facilitated the meeting. That meeting gave interested people a chance to offer their visions for its possible future. The purpose must be self-sustaining and attract people, Bellevue resident Will Cornelius said during the first meeting in April.
“If it’s going to be long-term viable, it’s got to bring in outside people [tourists or people from other areas],” Cornelius said last week during a public presentation and discussion about the future of the old Andrew jail facility.
Jordan’s proposal, once completed, must receive state approval, then Preservation Committee approval. The Andrew City Council has final say on all building decisions.
If the building is rehabbed, the Historic Preservation Commission would apply for grants and accept donations to pay for it, Wentworth said, noting the project would be done in phases.
The first phase would be basic, necessary work to sustain the building, including a new HVAC system and storm windows, then plumbing, wiring, and repairing holes in the floor.
Wentworth said the project likely would take 10 or more years to complete.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.
