After hearing an Iowan talk about the need for generators in Ukraine, the Andrew AMVETS are working to help.
The AMVETS are collecting donations to send to Gordie Siebring, a native Iowan who has been living and working in Ukraine since 1993 importing used equipment and farming. Siebring has been involved in a farming venture on the Belarus border only a few miles from where the Russians crossed into the country Feb. 24.
Siebring was interviewed on the Simon Conway radio show and spoke of how Russia’s war against Ukraine is challenging the everyday lives of individuals living there.
Siebring indicated the need for generators due to a destroyed power grid, according to AMVETS member John Williams, who heard the interview and considered it a call to action. He asked fellow AMVETS to host a fundraising drive to send 10 generators to Ukraine, and they said yes.
The AMVETS are accepting cash donations to send to Siebring in Ukraine; he will buy the generators, saving shipping time and costs.
Donations may be sent to the Andrew AMVETS at P.O. Box 271, Andrew, Iowa 52030. In the memo section of the check, people should write “Ukraine support.” Donations will be accepted through Dec. 10.
In an email to Williams, Siebring said generators will be used in places where they will do the most good — for example, at churches that provide feeding programs for displaced people or who have limited access to food and water, as well as to help humanitarian organizations, etc.
“We at the AMVETS know and understand the challenges civilians have in war torn countries,” Williams explained. “Anything we can do to give a little hope is a good thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.