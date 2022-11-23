Northern Ukraine

Northern Ukraine has a wide variety of farming operations, ranging from primitive homesteads where most of the work is done by hand to farms with equipment guided by GPS. Shown here is a farmer transporting straw with a horse drawn cart to store in the barn until needed in winter. (photo courtesy of Gordie Siebring).

After hearing an Iowan talk about the need for generators in Ukraine, the Andrew AMVETS are working to help.

The AMVETS are collecting donations to send to Gordie Siebring, a native Iowan who has been living and working in Ukraine since 1993 importing used equipment and farming. Siebring has been involved in a farming venture on the Belarus border only a few miles from where the Russians crossed into the country Feb. 24.