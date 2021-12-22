If you attended Bellevue Community Schools at any time over the past four decades, you’ve probably learned something from Maury Anderson.
The longtime volunteer, who has regularly provided classroom presentations about wildlife to elementary students since the 1980s, has also been volunteering as a sports official as well, working on the chain gang during football games, spotting for cross country meets and overseeing field events at home track meets.
In honor of his longtime service to the school and community, Anderson will receive the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA) Outstanding Service Award for 2022.
The official presentation will take place on Jan. 7 between the varsity girls and boys basketball games.
Nominated for the honor by Bellevue Athletic Director Dave Wright, Anderson started volunteering for the Bellevue Football chain gang about 30 years ago, when his son Mark Anderson (now a U.S. Marshal) was a player on the team.
Other members of the chain gang that Anderson oversees each year include Tom Blitgen, Brian (Bullwinkle) Roling and Dave Valant.
“I always say we have the best seat on the field for a football game,” said Anderson, who added that the chain gang also serve as ‘diplomats’ of sort as they are always on the visitor side of the field. “We kind of represent the town, so we are always friendly and serve as positive ambassadors.”
As for his classroom presentations to elementary students, Anderson is well-versed in wildlife as he worked for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources here in Bellevue since moving here in 1971.
And of course, his wife Laurie (a.k.a. ‘Mrs. A’) was a longtime teacher at Bellevue Community Schools, and is the one who got him to come to the classroom in the early 1980s – and he still does it to this day.
“I bring in frogs, snakes and snapping turtles to show the kids the wildlife that lives right here under their noses, so they can learn about them,” said Anderson. “Sometimes I also give presentations on fish and prehistoric fish, as well as rodents, beaver and muskrats. Sometimes we also do taxidermy with some of the older students as well. I just like teaching the kids.”
As for the IHSADA Service Award for sports, Anderson is being lauded by Dave Wright for his decades of service.
“Not only does Maury work every level of football, he also coordinates the chain gang and schedules all the members for the games. His first words to me when I took over as A.D. were ‘I’ll take care of getting people there, you worry about other stuff that needs to be done.’ He has never disappointed in my eleven years as athletic director.”
As well as his work on the chain gang, Wright said Anderson is also a dedicated worker at home cross country meets. He drives the trail cart every year at invitational meets and serves as a spotter at the annual Twilight Meet. He also oversees the discus toss and sets hurdles at track meets.
“Maury is someone every athletic director needs on their team. He is loyal, trustworthy, and dependable, concluded Wright. “He makes my job easier and I am forever grateful for his service to Bellevue activities and I cannot imagine doing this without him. He is more than worthy of being recognized with the IHSADA Service Award.”
