When Dave Scheckel left for Vietnam in May, 1966, he could still see his parents on the ground as his plane took off from the airport.
The Bellevue native, who just graduated from high school two years earlier, didn’t know if he would come back.
Fast forward 57 years to last week, when Scheckel once again took off and returned to the same airport. This time with a much better experience and a much better reception.
Scheckel was part of the recent Honor Flight, which was created to honor the nation’s veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to commemorate their service and sacrifice.
While initially focused on America’s World War II veterans, the Honor Flight program in recent years expanded its mission to include those who served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Scheckel served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967, earning the rank of Sergeant E5. He served with the First Calvary as a Howitzer gunner in the jungles of Vietnam for his tour of duty, and like many other Vietnam veterans of that era, was spit on and insulted after returning home to America.
“I was glad to go. It was a rewarding trip,” said Scheckel, who joined dozens of other Vietnam veterans on the whirlwind one-day trip to Washington D.C. on May 23. “In a way, we finally got the homecoming we deserved.”
Scheckel was among the nearly 100 area veterans who participated in the first of two trips to Washington organized by the nonprofit Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States.
The visit to the Nations’ Capitol included stops at multiple memorial sites, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans also took a driving tour of the city to see other notable buildings and monuments.
“One of the most impressive things was the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” said Scheckel. “It was also interesting to stand at the reflective pond near the Washington Monument where all the Vietnam protests took place back in the 1960s.”
The trip was free to veterans and offered at a slight cost for guardians, many of whom were friends or family members of participating vets. One of the physicians on the flight was Dr. Jared Frieburger, son of Willie and Julie Freiburger of Bellevue.
Scheckel’s trip was made possible by his daughter, Tanya Heim of Bellevue, who filled out the application for him over a year ago. She didn’t tell him about it until the application was accepted, and she kept a lot of the details quiet, so he would be surprised.
“I submitted the application, then I forgot all about it,” said Heim. “Then one day, he got a letter in the mail from the Honor Flight, and asked ‘what’s this?’
So with the approval, Heim got everything in order for the flight and invited friends and family to see her father off and welcome him home again.
“He said he was going to drive his truck up to the airport, so he would have something to drive home,” said Heim. “He didn’t know that there would be a huge crowd at the airport to welcome him back.”
And a huge crowd did turn out.
“We had the most people there from Bellevue – there must have been about 60 people,” said Scheckel. “It was really moving to see that.”
Scheckel was not only welcomed home, he was also given a large bag of letters during what was called “mail call,” on the return flight. There were letters from friends, family and young Bellevue students.
“When they did the mail call, they saved mine until last, and gave me a hard time cause my mail was the bigger than all of them,” said Scheckel. “It was really a rewarding experience, and I’m glad I went.”
