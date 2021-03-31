Ryan Dunn of Bellevue High School and Holly Beauchamp of Marquette Catholic High School were the winning essays in the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary’s 2021 Americanism Essay Contest. Theme was "How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?
There were a total of five entries this year between Marquette Catholic and Bellevue High School. Winners were presented with a certificate and a prize of $100 from the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Unit 273. Beauchamp took first place in the contest, and her essay will be sent on to the state level.
The annual essay contest is a way to bring young people into more understanding of Americanism and issues facing our veterans and their families as well as current military members. This year’s winning essays are printed below.
The key is getting involved with veterans in our community
By Ryan Dunn
Bellevue Community High School
Our country stands for the principles of democracy, honor, and valor. The greatest display of honor and valor that any citizen of our country can aspire to, is to risk their lives serving our country in the military. Military personnel put their lives into jeopardy when they serve, which is a service to which everyone in our country owes a great debt. In addition, families of these individuals lose time that they would otherwise have with their loved one. The least that we can do in accommodating for all that we take from these people is to help them get the best care that we, as a country, have to offer.
How do we go about addressing the health and well-being of our veterans, military, and their families?
First, we need to understand where they get their care from right now.
At the core of our country’s promise to repay the service that military personnel offer, is the United States Department of Veteran Affairs.
The Department of Veteran Affairs (often abbreviated to VA) is responsible for establishing the nation’s largest integrated health care system; the VA provides care to millions of veterans. The VA also ensures that, in the event of disaster, veterans will receive the care that they need.
Veterans, military, and their families can’t survive off of the VA by itself, however. Many independent, non-profit organizations also offer services to veterans and troops that they can not get otherwise. In addition, these organizations may offer a sense of community that the federal government cannot provide. These organizations include the American Legion, the Fisher House Foundation, and Operation Second Chance. In addition, individuals can help veterans by getting to know them personally.
Now that we know where veterans, troops and their families receive their care, we need to consider how we can help them get their care. The simplest way to do this is to donate money. All of the aforementioned organizations, including the Department of Veteran Affairs, accept donations from individuals.
Another way to support veterans, troops and their families is to donate your time, both to organizations and individuals. Organizations that support veterans are often looking for volunteers to help them in any number of ways. Volunteerwork often brings people close to the veterans in their community, and this closeness helps veterans feel included in other people’s lives.
The key to addressing the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families is to get involved with those in our communities. Learn about what you can do to help locally. Donate your time and money to those in your community who need it.
Veterans, troops, and their families have risked and lost much for their country, so it is our responsibility to give back to them.
Make sure the veterans in our life do not become another statistic
By Holly Beauchamp
Marquette Catholic High School
In 24 hours, 18 veterans will have taken their life, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs.
We honor those who serve, but never give attention to the myriad of issues veterans have to battle with in daily life, ranging from risk of unemployment to struggling with mental illness.
As a community, we are responsible for upholding the quality of life for everyone, including those forgotten or overlooked. By identifying the numerous underlying struggles veterans face, we are able to combat them through attentive care, which in turn benefits the community as a whole.
Too often does a community only pay attention to its veterans on November 11 and not the other 364 days of the year.
Honoring veterans is not enough; we often forget that veterans are humans as well, and as humans, we all require social interaction and human connections.
Lack of the aforementioned coupled with weak support networks lead to the downgrade of veteran life, as they could find themselves homeless (as they have no one to reach out to in times of financial woes), or worse, contemplating suicide. In order to combat these problems, the community as a whole must learn to interact with their veterans outside of veteran-centered holidays, and appreciate them for who they are, not merely their service.
Any sort of loss of life is tragic, especially self-inflicted. We are trained to honor the deceased and pass out meaningless information on how to prevent the next tragedy. The reason why it fails is due to the lack of human interaction; we are unaware of the red flags because we are not familiar with the person themselves. Quality time spent with veterans can be another life saved. If problems are worse underneath the surface, then the community or family close must take it upon themselves to guide the struggling veteran to mental health counseling, as well as not shunning veterans for expressing the tragic experiences they encountered.
Veterans are often left with no aid adjusting to civilian life. Their experiences in their service are not always transferrable, leaving them vulnerable in the competitive civilian workforce. Therefore, it is imperative as a community to provide help in any form that they can, in order to decrease the likelihood of the veteran falling into homelessness. Such aid can be shown in community-run job fairs, as well as individuals reaching out to help care for other possible needs, such as guiding them to affordable house care or temporarily providing meals if needed.
A healthy community can only be possible through everyone caring for one another. After all veterans have sacrificed, it is only our respective responsibility to return the favor and help them in any way or shape we can.
Our civic duty is to make sure the veterans in our life do not become another statistic. We all must do our fair share in helping one another; as the saying goes, ‘united we stand, divided we fall.’
