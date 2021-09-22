American Family Insurance agent Sandy Kloos is expanding into Bellevue with another location at 130 S. Riverview St. beginning Oct. 4.
This new site provides a second office in addition to her current location at 108 E. Platt St. in Maquoketa.
“My staff and I are so pleased to now offer insurance protection to customers in both Maquoketa and Bellevue,” says Kloos, an American Family Insurance agent since January 2020. “The new office allows us to expand our business into another area and welcome new customers to our agency, while continuing to offer excellent service to our existing customers in Maquoketa.”
The Sandy Kloos Agency in Maquoketa is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Bellevue office will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment. Customers can contact either office by calling (563) 652-4554.
