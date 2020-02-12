The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a person who allegedly stole $240 worth of Newport cigarettes from the Otter Creek gas station at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Surveillance video of the alleged cigarette carton thief shows a man with a light-brown beard, glasses, a white hoodie pulled over his head, and a black jacket.
According to 911 incident logs, a male wearing a hoodie and jeans left westbound on Bellevue-Cascade Road and got into a vehicle, possibly a blue Camry, according to a neighbor who lives in the area.
The male “dropped a credit card on the way out the door,” according to the police call log, which records information as it comes in to the 911 call center; that information may be incomplete or inaccurate.
Anyone with information on the theft can call Crime Stoppers at (563) 652-2212 or the sheriff’s office at (563) 652-3312.
