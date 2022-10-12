A man who allegedly robbed a Dubuque business at gunpoint was arrested two hours later in Maquoketa.
Andrew Michael Popp, 34, of Woodbury, Minnesota, was arrested Thursday morning, Sept. 29, in the Walmart parking lot at 103 Carlisle St. in Maquoketa after allegedly robbing a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts and stealing a car in Wisconsin.
A white male entered the 2660 Dodge Street store just after 5 a.m., displayed a handgun, and demanded money, according to charging documents. He fled the scene with almost $80.
The red 2017 Chrysler with Wisconsin license plates that the robber was driving was then seen traveling southbound on Highway 151/61. The same Chrysler had been reported stolen from Lancaster, Wisconsin.
Maquoketa Police Officer Cory Pirtle drove through the Maquoketa Walmart parking lot just after 7 a.m. and saw the stolen Chrysler there, with Popp sleeping in the passenger seat wearing clothing matching the description of the armed robbery suspect, according to charging documents.
Popp allegedly told police that a friend had given him the car. However, further investigation revealed the car had been reported stolen.
Walmart surveillance video showed Popp driving the Chrysler into the parking lot, getting into the passenger seat, and sleeping, according to charging documents.
Popp refused to identify himself and was taken into custody by Maquoketa police.
Dubuque police searched the Chrysler and Popp and uncovered about $37 in cash, clothes matching the description of those worn in the Dubuque robbery, and a 9mm Ruger handgun with ammunition, charging documents said.
Popp also matched the image of the robber on Dunkin’ Donuts’ surveillance video, according to charging documents.
Popp was jailed and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, and interference with official acts. He could face up to 25 years in prison on the first-degree robbery charge.
