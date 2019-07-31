All of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) office locations and senior centers will be closed on Tuesday, August 6 for an all staff meeting. Meals are being provided to those who have ordered congregate or home delivered meals for that day. Offices and senior centers will be open again on Wednesday, August 7.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is a one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve the lives of older Iowans, their caregivers and their communities.
For questions, please call NEI3A at 1-800-779-8707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.