The Bellevue State Park Lodge is a pretty cool place to be these days.
That’s because for the first time since it was constructed in 1973, the facility now has air conditioning.
Thanks to funding from the Parks to People program, $8,800 was used to install new air conditioning units.
Also new at the lodge are new windows and doors, which were funded through a successful REAP grant in the amount of $14,800.
“It used to get really hot in the summer time,” said Bellevue State Park Manager, Elli Slouha. “We have a lot of weddings in July, and the summer heat sometimes put a damper on receptions and other events. People used to have to bring their own fans. Now the problem has been solved.”
Slouha said the State Park Lodge is a busy place in the summer. In fact, this year the facility was reserved every single weekend since the first of May. Graduation receptions, family reunions and weddings made up most of the events held there. With the view overlooking the Mississippi River, one can see why.
The current lodge was constructed to replace the original State Park Lodge, which was destroyed by fire in the early 1970s. It was originally constructed in the last 1920s, when the State Park officially opened.
“We are thankful to the Parks to People and the REAP programs for helping us complete these great upgrades, and we want people to know that we now have air conditioning, which will make events much nicer in the warm months.
It costs between $100 and $150 a day to rent the lodge, depending on the event. Reservations can be made a reservationamerica.com.
