Andy Ahrens, age 22, was sentenced last Friday to 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide after a fatal crash that occurred four miles south of Bellevue in late 2018.
District Court Judge Patrick McElyea also ordered Ahrens to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim’s family.
Ahrens, whose address is Maquoketa, previously pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a felony. As a result of the plea deal, a charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence was dismissed.
The charges stem from a crash in which Alex R. Behr, age 20 of Sabula, was killed.
According to court documents, Ahrens was driving on U.S. 52 about four miles south of Bellevue on Oct. 7, 2018, when his vehicle veered off the road. His vehicle crashed head-on into a tree. Behr was the passenger and was not wearing a seat belt.
Behr was declared deceased at the scene. Ahrens was injured and taken by ambulance to Mercy in Dubuque for his injuries/
According to court documents, officers at the scene reported a smell of alcohol coming from Ahrens. Authorities said a blood test revealed that his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.21%, more than two and a half times the legal driving limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.