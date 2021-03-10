People in and around the agriculture and

conservation industries have the opportunity

to enhance their knowledge during a variety

of seminars and events around the state of

Iowa.

I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef

Course will be virtual

Industry professionals and beef producers

who are finishing and marketing dairy beef

are invited to virtually attend the I-29 Dairy

Beef Short Course. The webinar, set for

March 23, features a morning session from

10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session

from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants may choose to

attend one or both sessions.

The morning session focuses on factors

affecting dairy beef performance. Dr. Tara

Felix, extension beef specialist at

Pennsylvania State University, will present

information on the role of nutrition and

implants in dairy beef health and animal

performance. Following her is Phil Durst,

field-based educator with Michigan State

University with over 30 years of experience

working with farmers. He will share how

dairy beef employees influence animal

health and performance.

The afternoon focuses on the future of

dairy beef production from a consumer lens

and an economic standpoint. Bill Halfman,

extension agricultural agent with the

University of Wisconsin – Madison, will

provide an understanding of economic factors

that influence the return on investment

to the operation. Rounding out the day is

Lisa Scebbi, Director of Marketing at JJBS

USA. She will focus on how future consumer

trends may optimize market opportunities

for dairy beef.

Registration for the event is $25, payable

through the online registration form, and

must be done before March 22. The webinar

session links will be sent following registration.

At the conclusion of the webinar, participants

will receive an electronic copy of

the proceedings along with access to two

recordings of the two sessions.

See more information on the I-29 Moo

University website. Direct inquiries may be

made to Fred Hall, ISU Extension and

Outreach dairy specialist, at fredhall@iastate.

edu or Beth Doran, ISU Extension and

Outreach Beef Specialist, at doranb@iastate.

edu, or phone (712) 737-4230 to visit

with either of them.

Corn rootworm management

webinar is March 26

Farmers, other agricultural professionals

and interested parties who work with corn

following a previous corn crop can attend a

corn rootworm management webinar on

March 26 at 10 a.m., hosted by Iowa State

University Extension and Outreach, the

University of Illinois Extension, and the

University of Wisconsin Extension.

“The strong winds of last summer’s

storms caused damage to many corn fields.

Inspections of those fields revealed that

many continuous corn fields had roots

severely damaged by corn rootworms,” said

Virgil Schmitt, field agronomist with ISU

Extension and Outreach. “Those damaged

roots have caused many growers, input suppliers

and independent crop consultants to

re-evaluate the corn rootworm management

strategies in those fields.”

Webinar topics include a background and

a research update on corn rootworms by

Erin Hodgson, professor and extension specialist

in entomology at Iowa State.

Other topics will include Bt resistance

and corn rootworm management by Nick J.

Seiter, assistant professor and field crop

entomologist, University of Illinois; and

diversifying corn rootworm management to

delay Bt resistance by Bryan Jensen, entomologist

with the Integrated Pest

Management Program at the University of

Wisconsin-Madison.

This webinar is free and open to the public

and will be offered through ZOOM.

While there is no charge to attend, registration

is required and can be completed by

going to https://go.wisc.edu/p8c11n.

After registering, participants will receive

an email with instructions and a link for

joining the webinar. Participants may join

through their web browser, mobile phone or

tablet. They must download a free app prior

to joining. Participants should join the webinar

at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure

connections and software are working correctly.

For more information, questions or assistance

with registration, contact Schmitt at

(563) 263-5701 or vschmitt@isu.edu.

Farm couples can enjoy a

weekend getaway this spring

In response to high levels of both personal

and financial farm stress, Iowa State

University Extension and Outreach is offering

three “Farm Couple Getaways” aimed at

farmers wanting to take advantage of activities

to improve farm family communication,

work on farm or family goal setting or farm

transitioning, or who would just like a weekend

away to discuss farm and family issues.

The getaways are scheduled for:

 Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, at

Best Western Plus, Dubuque

 Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, at

Lake Shore Center at Okoboji in Milford.

 Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, at

Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah.

The getaways run from 12:30 p.m. on the

first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day.

There is no cost to attend, as food, lodging

and other expenses are being paid for by

sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per

couple deposit to hold each reservation,

refundable on the second day of the event.

“Past Farm Couple Getaways have

proven to be beneficial to farm couples.

They are a productive and delightful

time to discuss items of importance to

help farms and families be successful,” said

Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU

Extension and Outreach.

Each getaway will consist of 10 farm couples

and the extension facilitators.

Registration will be on a first-come, firstserved

basis, due two weeks prior to each

session. Registration brochures for the various

sites can be obtained from select ISU

Extension and Outreach county offices, or

from dairy specialists.

Jenn Bentley can be reached at jbentley@

iastate.edu or at the Winneshiek

County office at (563) 382-2949; Fred Hall

at fredhall@iastate.edu or the Sioux County

office at (712) 737-4230; and Larry Tranel

at tranel@iastate.edu or the Dubuque

County office at (563) 583-6496.

The Farm Couple Getaways statewide

gold sponsor is the Iowa Farm Bureau

Federation, with other local sponsors recognized

at each local event. More information

is available in the event brochure for Eastern

or Western Iowa at

https://www.extension.iastate.edu/dairyteam/

farm-couple-getaways.