People in and around the agriculture and
conservation industries have the opportunity
to enhance their knowledge during a variety
of seminars and events around the state of
Iowa.
I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef
Course will be virtual
Industry professionals and beef producers
who are finishing and marketing dairy beef
are invited to virtually attend the I-29 Dairy
Beef Short Course. The webinar, set for
March 23, features a morning session from
10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session
from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants may choose to
attend one or both sessions.
The morning session focuses on factors
affecting dairy beef performance. Dr. Tara
Felix, extension beef specialist at
Pennsylvania State University, will present
information on the role of nutrition and
implants in dairy beef health and animal
performance. Following her is Phil Durst,
field-based educator with Michigan State
University with over 30 years of experience
working with farmers. He will share how
dairy beef employees influence animal
health and performance.
The afternoon focuses on the future of
dairy beef production from a consumer lens
and an economic standpoint. Bill Halfman,
extension agricultural agent with the
University of Wisconsin – Madison, will
provide an understanding of economic factors
that influence the return on investment
to the operation. Rounding out the day is
Lisa Scebbi, Director of Marketing at JJBS
USA. She will focus on how future consumer
trends may optimize market opportunities
for dairy beef.
Registration for the event is $25, payable
through the online registration form, and
must be done before March 22. The webinar
session links will be sent following registration.
At the conclusion of the webinar, participants
will receive an electronic copy of
the proceedings along with access to two
recordings of the two sessions.
See more information on the I-29 Moo
University website. Direct inquiries may be
made to Fred Hall, ISU Extension and
Outreach dairy specialist, at fredhall@iastate.
edu or Beth Doran, ISU Extension and
Outreach Beef Specialist, at doranb@iastate.
edu, or phone (712) 737-4230 to visit
with either of them.
Corn rootworm management
webinar is March 26
Farmers, other agricultural professionals
and interested parties who work with corn
following a previous corn crop can attend a
corn rootworm management webinar on
March 26 at 10 a.m., hosted by Iowa State
University Extension and Outreach, the
University of Illinois Extension, and the
University of Wisconsin Extension.
“The strong winds of last summer’s
storms caused damage to many corn fields.
Inspections of those fields revealed that
many continuous corn fields had roots
severely damaged by corn rootworms,” said
Virgil Schmitt, field agronomist with ISU
Extension and Outreach. “Those damaged
roots have caused many growers, input suppliers
and independent crop consultants to
re-evaluate the corn rootworm management
strategies in those fields.”
Webinar topics include a background and
a research update on corn rootworms by
Erin Hodgson, professor and extension specialist
in entomology at Iowa State.
Other topics will include Bt resistance
and corn rootworm management by Nick J.
Seiter, assistant professor and field crop
entomologist, University of Illinois; and
diversifying corn rootworm management to
delay Bt resistance by Bryan Jensen, entomologist
with the Integrated Pest
Management Program at the University of
Wisconsin-Madison.
This webinar is free and open to the public
and will be offered through ZOOM.
While there is no charge to attend, registration
is required and can be completed by
going to https://go.wisc.edu/p8c11n.
After registering, participants will receive
an email with instructions and a link for
joining the webinar. Participants may join
through their web browser, mobile phone or
tablet. They must download a free app prior
to joining. Participants should join the webinar
at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure
connections and software are working correctly.
For more information, questions or assistance
with registration, contact Schmitt at
(563) 263-5701 or vschmitt@isu.edu.
Farm couples can enjoy a
weekend getaway this spring
In response to high levels of both personal
and financial farm stress, Iowa State
University Extension and Outreach is offering
three “Farm Couple Getaways” aimed at
farmers wanting to take advantage of activities
to improve farm family communication,
work on farm or family goal setting or farm
transitioning, or who would just like a weekend
away to discuss farm and family issues.
The getaways are scheduled for:
Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, at
Best Western Plus, Dubuque
Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, at
Lake Shore Center at Okoboji in Milford.
Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, at
Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah.
The getaways run from 12:30 p.m. on the
first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day.
There is no cost to attend, as food, lodging
and other expenses are being paid for by
sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per
couple deposit to hold each reservation,
refundable on the second day of the event.
“Past Farm Couple Getaways have
proven to be beneficial to farm couples.
They are a productive and delightful
time to discuss items of importance to
help farms and families be successful,” said
Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU
Extension and Outreach.
Each getaway will consist of 10 farm couples
and the extension facilitators.
Registration will be on a first-come, firstserved
basis, due two weeks prior to each
session. Registration brochures for the various
sites can be obtained from select ISU
Extension and Outreach county offices, or
from dairy specialists.
Jenn Bentley can be reached at jbentley@
iastate.edu or at the Winneshiek
County office at (563) 382-2949; Fred Hall
at fredhall@iastate.edu or the Sioux County
office at (712) 737-4230; and Larry Tranel
at tranel@iastate.edu or the Dubuque
County office at (563) 583-6496.
The Farm Couple Getaways statewide
gold sponsor is the Iowa Farm Bureau
Federation, with other local sponsors recognized
at each local event. More information
is available in the event brochure for Eastern
or Western Iowa at
farm-couple-getaways.
