The scenario in Bellevue last Tuesday was intense. A mass shooting event at the Bellevue Elementary School. Fatalities, as well as injured and bleeding victims holding on for life were all part of scene.
Then there was the shooter, quickly taken out by law enforcement while EMS responders and fire fighters rescued and treated the injured.
For police, fire fighters and EMS officials from across Jackson County (28 participants in all) the event was all a part of the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program, which provides force-on-force scenario-based active shooter training to police and emergency responders across the country.
And while it was all a staged training exercise that was months in the making, it came at a time when these types of events seem to be happening more frequently across the United States, and even in Iowa. It coincided with yet another rash of mass shootings and gun violence, including two women killed in a church parking lot in Ames before the shooter killed himself, 19 children and two adults killed in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, and 10 people killed in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store just a few weeks prior.
Ironically, on the same day the ALERRT training was taking place in Bellevue, the Department of Homeland Security also issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin waring of a heightened threat environment across the United States.
“As recent acts of violence in communities across the country have so tragically demonstrated, the nation remains in a heightened threat environment, and we expect that environment will become more dynamic in the coming months,” DHS officials said in a statement.
The training, which took place last week, was designed to improve integration between law enforcement, fire, communications centers and EMS during active shoot events.
Participating in the two-day, 16-hour course were law enforcement officials and emergency responders from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue EMS, Bellevue Fire Department; as well as officers and emergency responders from Preston and La Motte.
“What made this training different is that it centers on the coordination of all emergency responders in order to save more lives,” said Luke Fleener, the Webster County Sheriff who was the instructor for the course here. “It helps departments focus on integrated response techniques as they essentially go into a war zone.”
Fleener said the training course was created in 2012 after a mass shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, in which 12 people were killed and 70 were wounded. It was the deadliest shooting in Colorado since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.
The ALERRT Training Course and Center was created and is based at Texas State University, and courses like the one last week in Bellevue are offered across the country free of charge.
One of the key components of the ALERRT program is research. Multiple facets of active shooter response and law enforcement best practices are studied in detail and put into practice. A team of doctoral students works year-round on law enforcement training-based studies to determine the best safety practices for officers in high stress situations. The data is used to help law enforcement administrators make policy decisions regarding their department’s active shooter response protocols and tailor them to individual communities and structures.
“I’m glad we did the training as it showed us how to respond together in coordination,” said Ashley Schmidt the full-time lead paramedic for Bellevue EMS. “These things are usually law enforcement heavy, so it was eye-opening for us to see what kind of chaos they go into and that can help prepare us to save lives.”
Assistant Bellevue Police Chief Ryan Kloft agreed, saying the training was extremely valuable and made the preservation of life a priority.
“In the old days, law enforcement would go in to clear the scene, while EMS and fire would wait outside,” Kloft said. “This new training teaches us how all three agencies work together with an inside commander and outside dispatch to coordinate a better priority of life response. It’s essentially working together in a ‘controlled chaos’ environment.”
As well as EMS learning about police techniques, law enforcement officers, in turn, learned medical procedures to help shooting victims in real time. They learned how to dress wounds and create chest seals and apply tourniquets on the scene.
Other exercises included evacuation procedures and accounting for all the students, as well as coordination with life flight services and multi-jurisdiction coordination.
“This is just the beginning of this type of training,” Kloft said. “With everything the violence that seems to be going on in the country and the world, we hope conduct similar training either monthly or quarterly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.