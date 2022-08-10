Iowa Secretary-Norwood/Naig

CANDIDATES FOR IOWA SECRETERY OF AG: John Norwood, left, is challenging incumbent Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, right, in this year’s election.

The candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture offer sharp contrasts in terms of their priorities and assessments of the greatest challenges facing farmers.

The state’s incumbent secretary of agriculture — Mike Naig, a Republican — touts his administration’s work in the past four years to expand markets for farmers to sustain the industry’s status quo, and he’s satisfied with the slow but steady progress they’ve made in protecting topsoil and the state’s streams.