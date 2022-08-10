Adaliene Susan Kress of Bellevue celebrated her first birthday on July 26, 2022. She celebrated with her parents; Paul Cody Kress and Anna Rae Hankemeier and older brother, Bentley, age 4.
Maternal grandparents are Daryl and Susan Hankemeier, Bellevue. Paternal grandparents are the late Willard and Susan Kress, Bellevue. Maternal great-grandparents are Norine and the late Ray Hankemeier, LaMotte and the late Don and Bonnie Helms, Bellevue.
