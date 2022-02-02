By KELLY GERLACH
for the Bellevue Herald-Leader
Multiple pathways for students.
That concept is driving area school districts and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to offer more academies and certificate programs and construct new buildings in the next two years.
However, students must sign up in the next few weeks so districts can decide which academies have enough student interest (12 to 15 kids per academy) to make them viable this fall, according to school officials, who say interest and enrollment will drive what’s offered at the attendance centers.
Participating school districts include Bellevue, Maquoketa, Calamus-Wheatland, Camanche, Clinton, DeWitt, Easton Valley and Northeast.
Bellevue students and other local juniors and seniors can sign up for such academies as advanced manufacturing, teaching, CNC machining, internet technology and networking, agriculture, health careers, business, auto tech, construction tech, and culinary arts.
Students can sign up for the academy that interests them. If successfully completed, the classes count toward both high school and college graduating requirements. And, high school students taking these concurrent classes pay no tuition.
To participate, students must be juniors or seniors “in good standing.”
“We wanted to give our kids some more options, multiple pathways. These options can help kids who maybe can’t afford college get into the workforce,” he added.
The backstory
In March 2021, voters across the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges district approved a $40 million bond referendum to invest in the college’s career technical education programming.
The measure was unofficially approved by 73.9% of voters across EICC’s district that includes portions of eight counties. A 60% approval across all voting counties was required for it to pass.
The CTE program aims to put workforce-ready degrees in the hands of students who do not pursue higher education after college, especially as 65% of jobs require education and training beyond high school, Doucette said.
The $40 million project includes:
• Almost $547,000 in new equipment and upgrades at the Clinton Community College Maquoketa Campus
• A new 22,629-square-foot DeWitt Center building in the Crossroads Industrial Park estimated at $7.6 million
• A 24,322-square-foot addition at the Clinton Community College campus estimated at $8.4 million
• A new health wing at the Scott Community College Belmont Campus in Riverdale for an estimated $6.12 million
• A CTE addition on the Blong Technology Center in Davenport for an estimated $2.54 million
• A CTE and nursing building and welding/advanced manufacturing addition to Muscatine Community College estimated at $12.7 million
• An ag innovation center addition at North Scott High School estimated at $3 million
What does it mean?
The CTE program is not uncharted territory for Maquoketa, which began offering the Welding Academy in 2009. Students interested in various welding-related careers can successfully pass the coursework and hands-on work and earn certificates they can use to move directly into good-paying jobs immediately upon graduation. Many Bellevue students have already participating in the Maquoketa welding program.
That’s the plan for some of the new CTE academies to be offered.
Expected academy courses will be blocked out in the morning, with a couple classes each day.
Maquoketa this fall will offer advanced manufacturing, IT/networking, CNC machining, and teaching.
Clinton this fall will offer agriculture, advanced manufacturing, education, health careers, business, auto tech, construction tech and culinary arts.
“These are all high-demand, high-growth areas," Vervaecke said.
DeWitt’s program new CTE building and programming likely will not be in use until 2023, Vervaecke said.
Students from any of the participating school districts may attend the academies offered in their district or at any of the other participating locations (Maquoketa, DeWitt in 2023, and Clinton).
Students attending an academy in a different district than theirs will be responsible for their own transportation.
EICC is spearheading the CTE program and hiring staff.
EICC also offers a Connection Scholarship. Kids who maintained at least a 3.0 GPA taking 12 credits may receive half off two semesters of courses at Clinton Community College.
Students who want more information or to sign up for an academy should visit their school guidance office.
